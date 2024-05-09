Derry's Northbound Brewery to be sold in 161 ALDI stores across Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry’s Northbound Brewery and County Derry’s Macey’s Factory are to have their products stocked in 161 ALDI stores nationwide from May 23, it has been confirmed.

The Campsie and Coleraine based companies are among the winners of the 2024 Grow with ALDI – a nationwide search for Ireland’s most talented and innovative suppliers in the food and drink space.

A total of 27 suppliers from across the island have earned their spot to showcase their products across the supermarket stores.

Northbound and Macey’s will see their products go on sale for a two-week period starting from May 23.

Northbound brewery.

Northbound Brewery in Campsie was founded by David Rogers and his wife Martina and creates exceptional craft beers, which will be priced at €3.39 when they go on sale.

A spokesperson for ALDI said of Northbound: “Their Kolsch Style Beer epitomises the brewery’s dedication blending Derry’s rich heritage with global influences to produce a line of distinguished and beloved beers.”

Celebrating their place on the Grow with ALDI scheme, Martina Rogers of Northbound Brewery, said: "We are thrilled to have the chance to receive such incredible support from the Grow with ALDI programme and are looking forward to sharing our craft beers with ALDI customers nationwide from May 23rd!”

Macey’s Factory meanwhile was founded by Shay Donley has quickly risen as a leader in confectionery delights in the area. As the premier producer of popcorn and candy floss, Macey’s offers an array of products including Sweet and Salty Popcorn, and Pink and Green Candyfloss, each priced at €1.79 which will be available to ALDI customers from May 23rd!

Finalists of this year’s Grow with ALDI campaign showcase their Irish produced products hitting ALDI shelves nationwide from May 23.

Speaking about being selected as a finalist for this year’s Grow with ALDI competition, Shay Donley of Macey’s Factory, said: “It is a huge honour to be chosen as one of the Grow with ALDI finalists this year. We are so excited to work with the team to upscale the business and connect with customers across the country.”

Delivered in partnership with Bord Bia, Grow with ALDI is now in its seventh year and is a leading developmental platform for Irish suppliers. The programme provides invaluable industry mentorship and retail guidance, aimed at fostering the growth and sustainability of small to medium-sized Irish businesses. Since its inception in 2018, ALDI’s initiative has invested over €10 million, propelling Irish-made products to new heights.

Speaking about the finalists of Grow with ALDI 2024 programme, Rachael O’Connor, ALDI Buying Director, said: "The passion and creativity of this year's applicants is a testament to the calibre of talent working and innovating in the Irish food and drink space today. ALDI takes great pride in supporting and promoting small Irish businesses and on May 23, 27 new Irish produced products will hit shelves as part of the initiative. Customer enthusiasm is crucial for the success of these products in the Grow with ALDI program, so don’t miss your chance to explore and purchase your favourites in stores nationwide.”