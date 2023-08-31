Derry/Strabane population static at 150.8k as net migration loss cancels modest natural growth

At the end of June Derry and Strabane’s population stood at 150,836 – a net increase of just two people from 150,834 in the middle of 2021.

Natural growth was limited to 454 people (1,823 births and 1,369 deaths).

But the district lost 451 people through migration as more people left here (4,806) than moved here (4355) and a further one person was lost due to ‘other causes’ – a net loss of 452.

Technically Derry and Strabane is listed as having enjoyed population growth over the year but it was statistically insignificant at two people (0.001%).

Causeway Coast & Glens was the only LGD to experience population decline over the year (-0.2%). Negative net migration was the driver of this population decrease.

Derry and Strabane posted the second lowest percentage population change by Local Government District (mid-2012 to mid-2022) at just 1.5%. The lowest rate of increase was in Causeway Coast and Glens at 0.1%.

The population locally continues to age. The new report shows the median age in Derry and Strabane has increased from 35.9 years in mid-2012 to 39.6 years in mid-2022.

The new data show 21.2 per cent (31,977) of Derry and Strabane’s population in mid-2022 was aged between 0 and 15 years of age; 62.4% (94,122) was aged between 16 and 64; and 16.4% (24,737) was aged over 65.

Across the North as a whole the population at June 30, 2022 was 1.911 million. This was an annual increase of 6,000 people (0.3 per cent) on the 2021 estimate.

This annual change was driven by natural growth of 3,800 people (21,500 births and 17,700 deaths) combined with a gain of 2,300 people over the year due to net migration (27,000 people moving here to live and 24,700 people leaving here to live elsewhere).

The population continues to age with the number of older people (aged 65 or over) increasing over the year by 1.9 per cent (to 335,400 people).