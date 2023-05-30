Donegal population rose by just 5%, low natural population increase and low migration

The rate of population increase in Donegal was among the lowest in the country.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, released its Census 2022 Summary Results, which detail the population changes in the six years since April 2016.

The population of the 26 counties increased by 8 per cent (387,274 people) to 5,149,139 in the six years between April 2016 and April 2022.

The census took place on Sunday, April 3, 2022. The census population figures relate to the de facto population which means everyone who was present in the State on the night of Sunday, April 03, 2022.

All counties showed population growth from 5 per cent in Donegal, Kilkenny, and Tipperary, to 14 per cent in Longford. The east of the country showed strong growth with Meath at 13 per cent, followed by Fingal (12 per cent) and Kildare (11 per cent).

The Census shows Donegal experienced both a natural population increase and positive estimated net migration in the six years since the previous census.

At 4 people per 1,000 of the population between 2016 and 2022, Donegal recorded one of the lowest annual average natural increases, the difference between births and deaths. Kerry and Mayo had the lowest annual average natural increase with 3 people per 1,000.

Donegal also recorded among the lowest levels of annual average net migration with 5 people per 1,000. Only Kilkenny and Tipperary, both at 4 people per 1,000, recorded lower rates.

Across the 26 counties as a whole the population now includes 2,544,549 males and 2,604,590 females.

With 60,041 more females than males in the State in April 2022, the sex ratio fell slightly to 97.7 in 2022 compared with 97.8 in 2016.

The largest age cohorts include people aged in their early 40s and pre-teen years.

This reflects high birth rates in the early 1980s and 2010s.

Births declined each year between 2010 and 2020 but increased again in 2021.

The number of children aged under 10 declined compared with 2016.

The fall was greater among females (15% decline) than among males (14%).

There was a 4% fall in the number of people aged 25 to 39.

The highest increase in population was seen among the over 70s.

The number of people aged 85 years and over increased by 25%.

The average age of the population increased from 37.4 years in 2016 to 38.8 years in 2022. In the 11 years between 2011 and 2022, the average age increased by 2.7 years and by 3.7 years since 2002.

The average age was 38.2 years for males and 39.4 for females.

Fingal, Kildare and Meath continued to be the counties with the youngest age on average.

Mayo, Kerry, Roscommon and Leitrim had the oldest populations.

All counties recorded an increase in average age between 2016 and 2022.

The county recording the largest growth in average age was Kildare; its average age rose by 2 years.

