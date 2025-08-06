Donegal business backs garden homes plan as ‘bold step towards smarter housing’

The Bridgend-headquartered Luxury Tiny Homes has become the first Irish cabin provider to publicly support new government proposals to exempt larger garden houses from planning permission.

Manager Natasha Doherty has called the move ‘a bold step towards smarter housing in Ireland’.

The Government has indicated that—subject to approval following the current public consultation process—the new planning exemptions could come into effect before the end of 2025.

“This reform has the potential to unlock huge value for Irish families, carers, and those looking for affordable, flexible accommodation,” said Natasha Doherty, manager of Luxury Tiny Homes, Ireland’s premier provider of high spec garden homes.

Natasha Doherty, manager of Luxury Tiny Homes, pictured at the company's main show site in Bridgend, Co Donegal.

“The proposed exemption from planning permission for garden units up to 45 square metres is a bold and practical step towards smarter, more flexible housing in Ireland.

"We are proud to be the only company in Ireland which is already adhering to the strict building regulations stipulated in this proposal in all our projects."

Mrs. Doherty added: “We’ve provided perfect living solutions for so many people who simply cannot afford or do not wish to pay the spiralling and exorbitant costs of building traditional bricks and mortar homes.

"We’ve worked with parents living with adult children with disabilities, families caring for elderly relatives, young families trying to get on the property ladder, others looking to right‑size, and with homeowners exploring rental options. Until now, planning delays have too often stood in the way of common sense housing solutions."

Luxury Tiny Homes specialises in modern, timber cabins designed to meet strict safety, insulation, and design standards. The firm, which is the biggest operating in this space across Ireland, is preparing to scale up production in anticipation of high demand once the planned exemptions are enacted. The company has show sites in Dublin, Donegal, Kerry and Galway.

A four‑week public consultation, launched by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage on July 29, 2025, will run until 5pm on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. During this period, the public is invited to review and comment on draft exempted development regulations, which include proposals to:

Permit detached habitable cabins or granny flats up to 45 square metres within a primary dwelling’s boundary.

Allow attic conversions, including those with rooflights.

Simplify exemptions for heat pumps, energy upgrades, dwelling subdivision, and temporary infrastructure.