Donegal woman crowned Best Nail Technician in Ulster

Vanessa has had her own business, called Polish Perfect, for the past six years and is ‘delighted’ to have won the award. She was also nominated for Best Customer Experience.

Vanessa said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have won! I am just over the moon. It’s a massive award and I never thought I was going to win it. Donegal is a bit of a forgotten county in general and there was only three of us representing Donegal in these awards so it’s absolutely unbelievable to be able to represent my county. I’m only in business about six years or so, so I feel like it’s amazing that I’m such a small person in such a massive industry.

“I went to the awards in 2020 and came Highly Commended for Best Costumer Experience, so I was thinking that if I was going to win any of them, it would be that one. Never in a million years did I think I was going to win the Nail Technician of the Year! The talent alone in my category was amazing in the country of Ireland. It was so surreal to be standing up with the best in the business last night. I couldn’t believe it! I’m still so overwhelmed that it was so big.”

Vanessa Canning, from Manorcunningham, who won Nail Technician of the Year for Ulster in The Irish Nail, Brow and Lash Awards in Dublin last night.

Vanessa spoke with the ‘Journal’ in 2019 about staying positive whilst living with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI), sometimes known as ‘Brittle Bone Disease’. This means Vanessa’s bones break easily but she doesn’t let it hold her back. She can’t wait to get back into her salon to share the good news with her customers.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without my clients, my family and my friends. Without their constant support, I wouldn’t be up getting awards so a massive thanks to them. It’s absolutely amazing. I’m thrilled to be coming back to my clients with such a big award and can’t wait to hang it in my salon!”