Inishowen’s iconic McGrory’s hotel and pub in Culdaff have paid tribute to their customers and the local community as they announced the closure of the business.

In a statement shared on its social media pages and later confirmed on the website, the owners spoke of how the local community, patrons and especially the many musicians who have played at the venue, have left an indelible mark on the place and the people.

A stalwart of the artistic scene across the entire north west for generations, hundreds of thousands of people have passed through the doors of the hotel, pub, restaurant and Backroom live music venue - which attracted musicians and artists from across the globe – down the years.

The venue was established over 100 years ago back in 1924 and is located in the plantation town of Culdaff along the northern coast of the Inishowen peninsula.

McGrory's in Culdaff.

The statement reads: “The owners of McGrory’s of Culdaff have made the decision to bring this chapter of McGrory’s to a close.

"Over the four generations McGrory’s has thrived thanks to the unwavering support of our customers, dedicated staff, our suppliers, the local community and the fantastic musicians who have brought life and music to our wonderful venue. All of them have shaped McGrory’s identity and spirit.

"As we close our doors as owners we do so with immense gratitude to everyone who has been part of this journey.”

In its listing for McGrory’s, Discover Ireland had been described as ‘the perfect haven for a tranquil walk to escape the pressure of the outside world’.

People enjoy the launch of the 18th Macklin Autumn School at McGrory's, Culdaff in years past. (1610PG08)

The listing states: “McGrory's of Culdaff is a family-owned and operated hotel that has a reputation for fine food, friendly service and traditional music. The three-star hotel dates back to 1924, when it was first established on County Donegal’s Inishowen Peninsula.

“McGrory's of Culdaff is a family-owned and operated hotel that has a reputation providing that traditional Donegal experience through fine food, friendly service, traditional music and a great night’s sleep, a home from home experience.”

“Explore the North West Coastline and the Wild Atlantic Way with a friend or loved ones with nine discovery points on the route all only a scenic drive from the Hotel. We are only minutes from Culdaff beach which is one of Ireland’s most beautiful blue flag beaches with swimming, canoeing, surfing, sea and shore angling all available.”

Anyone with business or voucher inquiries has been asked to e-mail: [email protected]