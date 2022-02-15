Drop in Derry dole rate welcomed by Sinéad McLaughlin

Sinéad McLaughlin

New labour market data released by the Department for the Economy on Tuesday shows the claimant count unemployment rate in the Derry and Strabane council area fell by 1.4% in the last month.

However, it dropped by 2.1% in the north as a whole and by 2.4% in Belfast.

The local MLA said: "Parts of the economy in Derry are doing very well and we are benefiting from the location of excellent high tech businesses that are thriving. It is this sector and the health and life sciences that offer great hope for the future, especially as the City Deal is rolled out.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But we must do more to create additional highly paid jobs across many more sectors. I warmly welcome the fall in unemployment in the Derry and Strabane council area. However, it is disappointing that not only do we continue to have the highest unemployment rate, but that we are actually falling behind other parts of the north.