Eastwood declares potential closure of BT operation in Derry ‘devastating for the city’

SDLP Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has said that the potential loss of around 140 jobs at BT in Derry is ‘devastating for the city’.

He was speaking as the BT Group confirmed it was considering closing its operation in the North West with some staff being offered the opportunity to transfer their role to Belfast.

Mr. Eastwood said: “This is devastating news for BT workers, their families and the broader local economy in Derry. At a time when we need to be investing more in jobs and opportunities in our city, the proposed loss of these jobs will have a serious impact.

“I am in touch with senior leaders at BT about these plans and am relaying the outrage in Derry that staff and the whole community will be feeling.

The BT building in Derry

"Relocating these roles to India and Belfast is a mistake, it makes regional economic imbalances worse and it’s a direct transfer of opportunity from our city to other places that do not need it.

“I will be raising this mater directly with Ministers in London and Belfast. Both have indicated their commitment to addressing the opportunity gap and it’s time that they put their money where their mouth is."

SDLP Economy Spokesperson Sinéad McLaughlin MLA said: "The announcement of BT’s Derry office closure is a real blow for our city and the workers who have built their lives there. My thoughts are with those now facing deep uncertainty, and urgent action is needed to ensure they receive full support and financial assistance.

"This move is part of a wider pattern of centralising jobs in Belfast while communities like Derry are left behind. This is a result of political choices that have failed our region for too long. We need a joined-up strategy for regional economic growth that delivers good jobs and fair investment across all of Northern Ireland, not just within the Belfast commuter belt."

A BT Group spokesperson said: "We are considering closing our office in Derry-Londonderry and we are consulting with colleagues and their unions on our proposals.

"Where appropriate, people will be given the opportunity to relocate to other roles at our Riverside Tower office in Belfast, which benefited from a multi-million pound refurbishment in 2023 and which is home to around 2,000 people."