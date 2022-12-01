Works to upgrade the broadband capacity and speed have now been completed at the redevelopment site, where a number of major construction projects are currently ongoing.

The Foyle MLA said: “I am delighted to receive confirmation from BT and Openreach that fibre broadband is now fully installed at the Ebrington site.

“This is great news for local businesses and will ensure that the Ebrington site is equipped with modern technology.

The parade ground at Ebrington Square.

Mr Delargy said Ebrington is key to the future economic success of the city.

“Ebrington is a key driver in transforming Derry, attracting investment and being a home for start-ups and local businesses. They need first-class facilities,” he said.

“Local businesses had previously made me aware of significant issues with accessing Wi-Fi on the site and that a solution may take two years.

“I am pleased that after working closely with local businesses and Openreach, we secured a commitment to have fibre broadband fully operational on this site by the end of this year and it’s fantastic that this has now been delivered.”

