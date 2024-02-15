Ebrington Hotel gets 4-star grading for ‘excellence’ from Tourism NI and AA
The deluxe accommodation in the heart of the city also received two AA Rosette’s for culinary excellence at its Oak Tree Restaurant.
Cecil Doherty, managing director of the Ebrington Hotel, said: “This is a prestigious 4-star rating that will help us to create a better hotel experience for all our guests.
"There was a tremendous amount of work to do, especially working with such a landmark building but the location and stunning design sets this hotel apart from anything else in the area.
"Receiving 2 AA Rosettes for our Oakroom Restaurant is testimony to the skill and dedication of our accomplished chefs led by Head Chef Leigh Thurston and Executive Chef Noel McMeel and our exciting & varied new menus which launch today showcase that talent to the max.”
John Mc Grillen Chief Executive Officer at Tourism NI said: “I commend The Ebrington Hotel on their achievement of a four-star award from Tourism NI.
"The hotel and the entire Ebrington site are an outward sign of the modern-day transformation of this part of the city and Tourism NI looks forward to supporting the business with their growth plans.
"I am positive about the many opportunities ahead for the hotel, and more generally, for tourism businesses in Derry and the Northwest, particularly as we look forward to the return of The Open next year.
"The Ebrington Hotel will undoubtedly appeal to a wide range of golf and leisure visitors seeking an excellent standard of fine dining and accommodation."
The hotel, which opened in July 2023, boasts 89 bedrooms including four signature suites with views of the Foyle and city.
Mr. Doherty said: “The property is an excellent addition to the tourism offering in the city. Achieving our desired 4-star grading from Tourism NI & the AA in the same week after, only being open less than 6 months is something that I am delighted about.
"As a team we have worked incredibly hard and have invested a lot of time to achieve this accreditation and I am immensely proud of all our staff for their hard work and dedication that helped us accomplish this result together and I am extremely grateful to them.”