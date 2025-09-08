Economy Minister cuts ribbon at FinTrU’s newly refurbished offices at Carlisle House in Derry
Located in the heart of the city, the building is steeped in history, having once served as a shirt factory.
Carlisle House is one of two FinTrU offices in Derry, the other being City Factory on Patrick Street – which is also a modernised, converted shirt factory building.
FinTrU employs over 425 people in Derry having expanded to the city in 2018.
Katrien Roppe, FinTrU Chief of Staff, commented: “The heritage of Carlisle House has played a key part in our refurbishment. We have restored the original brickwork, which is now proudly exposed throughout the office.
"A thoughtfully designed workspace is not just about aesthetics; it is about creating an environment where people feel good, collaborate easily, and perform at their best.
"Working closely with local contractors and suppliers has ensured that we have been able to provide the best delivery for our employees.”
As a tribute to the building’s history, key meeting rooms and communal spaces have been named after iconic shirt factories from the city’s past, including Tillie, Star, Desmond, Hamilton, and Rosemount.
Greg McCann, FinTrU North West Site Lead, added: “This expansion gives our employees access to a larger, modern office space right in the city centre. Carlisle House offers generous communal areas and a setting that reflects our values and strategic vision.
"This investment sends a clear message to the city and beyond. Derry/Londonderry is a thriving hub for global financial services and technology, and FinTrU is proud to be part of its continued growth.”
Dr. Caoimhe Archibald MLA, Minister for the Economy, said: “The north is internationally renowned for providing leading services across the financial services sector, and FinTrU is a vital part of this ecosystem.
"The company has made a significant contribution to the local economy through its commitment to regional growth, job creation, and skills development.”
Kieran Donoghue, Invest NI CEO, added: “Invest NI has partnered with FinTrU for over a decade, first supporting the company’s establishment in Belfast and its expansion in the North West.
"This investment reflects the importance that we attach to regional development and to creating economic opportunity right across Northern Ireland.”