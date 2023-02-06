FinTrU founder 'blown away' by Derry talent as recruitment begins for 300 new jobs

The company, which is based at the former City Factory on Patrick Street, will now see its Derry workforce double over the next four years.

Invest NI is supporting the new roles, announced after the fast growing globally recognised firm last year announced another expansion in Letterkenny.

Greg McCann, executive director and head of FinTrU’s North West office, said: “We are delighted to be able to make this announcement today of these additional jobs. We already have 300 jobs in the north west and this is an additional 300 jobs.”

Pictured at the FinTrU announcement of the creation of 300 new jobs in the North West are Mel Chittock Interim CEO Invest NI, Steven Murtland, CFO FinTrU, Kathleen McDermott Executive Director FinTru, Greg McCann Executive Director and Head of Fin TrU North West and Darragh McCarthy, Founder and CEO of Fin TrU. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2307GS – 46

Mr McCann said the talented local workforce had helped secure the expansion. “It is very impressive. The quality of the graduates, the quality of the lateral hires we can get - part of the reason we have been able to grow here is the quality of our people.”

Steven Murtland, FinTrU chief financial officer, said that the company was seeing “really strong client demand”.

FinTru will be at Ulster University’s Magee campus tomorrow, Tuesday for a graduate fair and again next Monday, February 13. Mr McCann said the company is also open to hiring “people from other industries who want to work in the financial services industry and work for a really fast growing company.”

Invest NI’s interim chief executive Mel Chittock described the announcement as “fantastic for the North West”, with “300 new jobs all paying very good salaries in a fast growing sector with a company that has been very ambitious and has been very successful”.

Fin TrU North West premises on Patrick Street Derry. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2307GS – 48

The founder of FinTrU meanwhile has said he has been “blown away” by the talent in Derry since setting up here in 2018.

Darragh McCarthy was speaking as he joined staff and Invest NI representatives in Derry on Monday to announce 300 new jobs for the city.

The huge jobs boost comes five years after FinTru established its presence in the city, and a year after a major expansion in Letterkenny.

The award-winning financial services IT firm, which works with Global Investment Banks, together with Invest NI announced a £20m investment in Derry, with recruitment under way and all roles to be filled by 2027.

Fin TrU North West premises on Patrick Street Derry. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2307GS – 47

Mr McCarthy said the latest expansion is “a significant step which will see FinTrU grow to over 1,500 employees in Northern Ireland".

“FinTrU is celebrating its 10th birthday in 2023 and the North West holds a special place in the heart of our business. Since making our first investment in Derry/Londonderry in 2018, we have been blown away by the talent and were able to surpass our initial jobs target one year ahead of schedule.”

"Following the announcement of our Letterkenny site last year, our newest investment is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to develop and champion the North West region and our staff who have helped us to grow here.

“Invest NI has been a vital partner in enabling our impressive growth to date and also in securing the long-term sustainability of our operations in both Derry/Londonderry and Belfast.”

Invest NI chief Executive Mel Chittock said the jobs boost "will double the footprint of the company here and will create tremendous opportunities not just for graduates but for people who are looking to move into financial services and for school leavers as well, and we are very proud to be part of it.”

Speaking about the new positions, Greg McCann, Executive Director & Head of FinTrU’s NW officer said: “It’s a great opportunity, great place to work and we are delighted to see a company like FinTrU growing in the north west,”, while CFO Steven Murtland added: “We are taking what was a shirt factory and regenerating it and bringing new jobs back into the city and it is fantastic to attract people back as well.”

FinTrU is a multi-award-winning technologically enabled Regulatory Solutions company that works with Global Investment Banks. FinTrU specialises in the areas of KYC, Compliance, Legal, Risk & Controls and Operations.

Kathleen McDermott, FinTrU Executive Director, added “We have tripled our turnover in the North West in the last three years and as we further invest in the development of our people, we want to equip them with the skills and capabilities to further drive the growth and success of FinTrU. Our partnership with Invest NI empowers FinTrU to deliver specialist skills development programmes, which are critical to our future growth.”

Mayor Sandra Duffy described the investment as “excellent news for the city and district “ and “a major vote of confidence in the local workforce”.

She said: “This latest investment by FinTrU is fantastic news for everyone involved and a lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to get this over the line. The investment is testament to the company’s continued dedication and commitment to this city and to the wider NW City Region. FinTrU is an excellent company that already employs over 300 high skilled workers in our city since it set up operations here in 2018 and announced 300 jobs in neighbouring Donegal.

“They are an ambitious, forward thinking and dedicated company that is committed to growth and to this region. This investment of £20m and 300 new jobs, not only benefits the local economy but the entire North West and is further evidence of the benefits of the NW City Region as a growing hub for global financial services with its partners all working in close collaboration to attract and encourage strategic growth, secure jobs for our skilled and talented people and bring about prosperity and stability.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in securing this investment particularly at this difficult economic period and wish the company and its workers every success for the future.”

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said FinTrU “has shown its confidence in this area and its people by investing significantly in our talented and skilled workforce”.

"Derry needs further investment so that our young people do not have to leave their homes to have a career, go to university and start a family. These new roles and the skills development package shows commitment to Derry and the Northwest, and is a testament to the capable and educated people that Derry produces.

"These roles will strengthen the relationship between Derry and FinTrU which will provide opportunities, improve our economy and create leaders for the future. An added £8.6 million will benefit communities and local businesses and give confidence to other companies who see Derry as the perfect hub to grow globally.“

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton described the investment as “hugely significant”.

"FinTru has a strong track record of investing in its staff. Its academy scheme run alongside the Department for the Economy has provided a fantastic opportunity for many local people to build a career with the company.

“With a contribution of over £8.5million in salaries alone, it will provide a huge boost to the economy in the North West area when the jobs are in place. At a time of economic uncertainty, this provides a positive boost for the region.”