E+I expands with $13m US investment creating 200 new jobs as Philip O’Doherty forecasts further growth in Ireland
Philip O’Doherty’s E+I Engineering is to accelerate its existing US operations with a $13 million expansion plan that will create 200 new jobs.
The company, headquartered at Burnfoot, is a global leader in electrical switchgear production. It makes products for large infrastructure projects such as data centres, banks, airports, arenas and hospitals.
The acceleration of production facilities in South Carolina will increase capacity to meet growing US demand and facilitate additional modular power solutions, providing a complete data centre power distribution system in an increasingly efficient manner.
Mr. O’Doherty, who is the company’s managing director, said: “The E+I Engineering team is thrilled to announce the creation of 200 new jobs at our U.S. plant in Anderson, South Carolina. This investment marks an acceleration in our presence in North America which is testament to both growing demand for our products and the skilled workforce in the area. From our establishment in the North West over 35 years ago, E+I Engineering has seen continued strength in our overseas operations, particularly in North America. We have adapted our hiring plans to reflect our commitment to meeting customer demand in the region. This is a competitive industry, and we strive to be ahead of the game by creating high-quality, skilled jobs and providing the most professional leadership.”
The firm has over 2,000 employees globally and trades with over 32 countries.
South Carolina’s Department of Commerce contributed a $350,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with site preparation and building construction.
The expansion, which added an additional 100,000 square ft to the existing 230,000 square ft site, is nearing completion and will be followed by further growth in Ireland as E+I steps up all aspects of its operations off the back of recent success.