Enterprise Week arrives as Derry & Strabane get down to business

This year’s festival in Derry and Strabane will also hone in on innovations to aid positive growth and development.

The 10th anniversary edition of the event, which runs from next Monday 7th to Friday 11th March.

Enterprise Week has become a major highlight in the annual business calendar and Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, encouraged local entrepreneurs to take the opportunity to harness new technologies to strengthen their business.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Alderman Graham Warke pictured with Danielle McNally, Business Support Officer, DCSDC and Spartacus co-founder Alastair Cameron, at the launch of the annual Derry-Strabane Enterprise Week which is beginning on the 7th of March, continuing until the 11th of March. Picture Martin McKeown. 07.02.22

“This has been an extremely challenging time for local businesses, and thankfully we are really beginning to see a turnaround as restrictions ease. While the recovery has begun, many are seeking new solutions to help build resilience and fast track that process,” he stressed. “Enterprise Week provides a wealth of resources for local businesses, whatever stage they are at on their journey, to help progress development and tap into new markets.”

The diverse programme will be delivered in a hybrid format this year but with more opportunities for face to face events, with a combination of in-person and online workshops and information sessions, making it more accessible to everyone. It touches on a broad spectrum of priority areas for local business, including marketing, digital technology, and post-pandemic innovation and growth.

There will also be some fascinating insights into how businesses can avoid the issue of burn out, focus more on empowerment and how the principles of neuroscience can be utilised to unlock creativity. The events will also provide an opportunity to connect directly with experienced business professionals, and to share learnings and ideas with other local entrepreneurs.

Head of Business with Council, Kevin O’Connor said: “I am delighted that we have more opportunities this year for face to face sessions, and that we can focus on a more positive outlook for the year ahead. I think the past two years have taught us all the importance of flexibility and equipping ourselves with the right tools to adapt and prepare for changing circumstances. We want to support local entrepreneurs in building resilience and finding new and innovative ways to drive their business forwards despite the challenges.”