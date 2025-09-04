Firmus gas customers in Derry to enjoy 7.84% price cut with savings of £78 per year

Gas customers in Derry are to benefit from a 7.84 per cent tariff decrease next month with savings of £78 per year per household on average.

The North’s largest suppliers of natural gas, firmus energy, confirmed the decrease will take effect for customers in the Ten Towns Network area, which includes Derry and Limavady, on October 1.

firmus previously lowered its gas tariff by 11.84 per cent in April, providing a significant saving for customers across its Ten Towns Network area.

Announcing this further reduction, Ryan Miskimmin, Sales Director at firmus energy Supply said: “We are pleased to share our second tariff reduction of the year and are always committed to passing on any savings to customers, whenever it is possible for us to do so. Having engaged with the Utility Regulator, and Consumer Council, we are able to announce this reduction of 7.86 per cent.

“Since April this year, our consecutive reductions have decreased our tariffs by almost 19 per cent, representing an average household saving of £210 per year.

"As we head into the colder months, we know that these savings coupled with the constant heat and instant hot water that natural gas provides, will be welcomed by Ten Towns customers.”

Colin Broomfield, Director of Markets at the Utility Regulator said: “In August 2025, we began a formal review of the regulated tariff for firmus energy (Ten Towns area). Following this analysis, we have determined that firmus energy’s regulated tariff will decrease by 7.86 per cent.

“Firmus energy’s decrease of 7.86 per cent will come into effect from October 1, 2025. This will mean that the average annual bill for a standard credit customer will be approximately £935."

Mr. Broomfield said the Utility Regulator recognised many households and businesses are still struggling with their energy costs.

"If you are worried about paying for your electricity or gas, we would encourage you to contact your supplier in the first instance, to make them aware of your circumstances, and discuss the options available. In addition, there are a number of agencies who can provide free and independent advice to households, including Advice NI, Christians Against Poverty, the Consumer Council and Money and Pensions Service’s MoneyHelper,” he said.

Karen Smyth, Director of Infrastructure and Sustainability at the Consumer Council, said: “We welcome this gas tariff decrease from firmus energy, as it indicates a slight downward curve in wholesale energy prices. However, energy prices are still well above pre-pandemic levels, and the energy market continues to remain very volatile due to ongoing global geopolitical concerns.

“The Consumer Council works closely with the Utility Regulator and regulated supply companies to ensure that any cost savings are passed onto consumers quickly when wholesale energy prices begin to decrease and we also help protect and support consumers during energy price increases.

“We know from our ongoing research that most consumers in Northern Ireland are still really worried about home energy prices. We urge anyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills or top-up their meters to contact their supplier directly as suppliers have indicated that they are keen to offer their customers help and support.”

For free and independent advice on how to save energy please contact NI Energy Advice Line on 08001114455.