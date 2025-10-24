Foyle Port buoyed by rising tide with record tonnage and turnover and profits up substantially

Foyle Port has reported a 25 per cent increase in turnover year-on-year with total revenue up to £15.22m.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lisahally harbour handled more goods than ever before in 2024/25.

Operating profits more than doubled from £2m to £4.5m. And earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 70 per cent from £3.9m to £6.6m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The healthy figures are contained in the harbour’s annual report for 2024/25.

Foyle Port has reported a 25 per cent increase in turnover year-on-year with total revenue up to £15.22m.

Brian McGrath, Chief Executive, in his last annual statement in the role, advised: “Our accounts for the year ended March 31, 2025 depict a turnover of £15.22m, which is a 25 per cent increase on the prior year, with £4.45m operating profit, and EBITDA of £6.6m.

"Our fixed assets total £43 million and the performance generates the cash surplus needed to meet our fiduciary duty. This year saw the investment of £3 million in fixed assets with additional approval secured for the purchase of a £4.4 million harbour crane as part of £8.4 million capital commitments.”

Ryan McCready, the Port Chairman, reported a boom in trade, with unprecedented cargo and goods handled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In 2024/25, the Port handled a record tonnage of 2.5 million tonnes, achieved an EBITDA of £6.6 million, and reported net assets totalling £40 million, supported by ongoing reinvestment in our infrastructure. These results reflect a resilient and well governed organisation, delivering strong performance while preparing for the future,” he stated.

Mr. McGrath confirmed a growth in the import and export of bulk goods including oil, coal, grain, fertilizer, timber, cement and minerals – mostly for cross-border regional consumption – was behind the boom.

"This year we reported a record volume of 2.5 million tonnes, generated through increased vessel numbers and associated service revenues.

"The tonnage was 29 per cent up on the prior year trade and demonstrates strong organisation resilience to meet customer expectations,” he explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. McGrath said the harbour continues to invest in renewables.

In addition to an 18 megawatt biomass power station on site the port has made ‘significant progress with leading renewable companies to locate a range of innovative renewable technologies on port land’.

"These include low carbon inertia services, a 140MW battery energy storage project, and a 100MW+ data centre project,” said the CEO.

The Port aims to increase its landbank to 300 acres by 2029.