Foyle Port launch search for new Chief Executive with Brian McGrath stepping down in 2026

Foyle Port have launched the search for a new Chief Executive following confirmation that current CEO Brian McGrath will step down in 2026.

The process forms part of the organisation’s ongoing succession planning.

Chairman Ryan McCready said: “This appointment represents a landmark opportunity to lead one of Northern Ireland’s most strategically significant Trust Ports. Foyle Port is built on strong foundations and continues to invest in its future through long-term development in marine, renewable, and digital infrastructure.

“We are seeking an accomplished leader and communicator with the strategic foresight and discipline to lead the organisation through its next phase of growth, and the ability to inspire and connect across industry, government, and community.

“The incoming Chief Executive will play a central role in delivering our strategy of sustainable regional development on land and sea, shaping the next chapter for an organisation that connects trade, energy, digital connectivity and innovation across the North West City Region and beyond.”

Applications are open until November 7, 2025.

