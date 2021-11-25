Foyle Port workers to strike over pay

Foyle Port

Members of the Unite trade union at Foyle Port are to take part in stoppage in protest at the extension of a pay freeze by Foyle Port.

In a statement the union claimed dockers were struggling to make ends meet and now faced a second year of what it described as 'poverty pay'.

This was wholly rejected by Foyle Port who said it was a 'loaded term' and pointed out that it has 'consistently paid inflationary rises over many years'

Unite claimed the dispute followed a decision to reject workers’ demands for a 2.1% pay increase this year.

Unite Regional Officer Gareth Scott stated: “Unite has written to the Port and Harbour Commissioners outlining our members’ concerns, informing them of the forthcoming strike action, and urging them to intervene with management in a bid to avert what will inevitably be a damaging dispute for the Foyle Port.

“Our members in Foyle Port and the wider sector are determined to secure a meaningful improvement in their terms and conditions.

“There is still time for management to come back to the table and present our members with a realistic proposal."

A spokesperson for Foyle Port responded: “The statement from Unite the Union does not accurately reflect the context of the ongoing dispute with a minority of employees at Foyle Port.”

“Foyle Port wholly rejects the loaded term ‘poverty pay’, as referenced in the Union’s statement. Having consistently paid inflationary rises over many years, the average remuneration of a Foyle Port employee in 2020 was 58% above the median annual earnings for the Derry City & Strabane District Council Area as reported by the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency.”