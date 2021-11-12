Foyleside recruitment fair taking place next week

Foyleside Shopping Centre

Some of the centre’s traders will be available to meet and speak to those interested in employment opportunities on Thursday, November 18.

The traders attending the event include H Samuel, DV8, Next, The Body Shop, Supermac’s, Mc Donald’s, River Island and Monsoon.

Foyleside Centre Manager, Fergal Rafferty said: “With over 50 stores in Foyleside and approximately 1,500 employees, it’s great to be able to offer more seasonal and full-time job opportunities to the public.

"The Centre is beautifully decorated for the festive period and with the arrival of new tenants Waterstones, Ecco, Frasers, Sports Direct, and Game, we are looking forward to an extremely busy Christmas trading period.

"With extended late-night shopping coming up I would encourage as many people as possible to come along to hear about exciting new career opportunities in retail and wish them the very best of luck with their applications.”

The recruitment fair will provide those interested with the chance to find out more about the job roles available at this festive time of year, as well as information on the benefits of working at Foyleside. Part-time, full-time, and managerial roles are available with the various traders.

The recruitment fair will be held on Foyleside Shopping Centre’s 3RD Floor at the scenic lift from 3pm until 7pm.