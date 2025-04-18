From Rory Ilroy to Jennifer Smyth, success isn’t luck, it is mostly resilience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Did you watch it? Shouting in frustration one moment, jumping for joy the next? Rory McIlroy making history, the first European and only the sixth player to achieve a career ‘Grand Slam’ of all four of golf’s Majors at the Masters.

It was a great watch and a better story of resilience, determination, of overcoming the demons.

Now, Rory is a multi-millionaire. He enjoys a wealth few could ever dream of. However, it wasn’t always that way. He comes from a humble background with his parents working double jobs to give their only child the best chance to achieve his ambitions. Sacrifices most parents gladly make for their children.

Except for boxing, let’s face it getting repeatedly punched in the face is much braver than hitting a little white ball, no other sport comes close to golf in terms of the pressure that it puts on a single individual.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts as he puts on the Green Jacket during the ceremony after the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It doesn’t matter what support team you have, the endless hours of training and repetition, once golfers (and boxers) step inside those ropes it’s only the individual who must execute when it matters most. The loneliest place despite being surrounded by thousands of others.

Moments of crippling doubt mean that the six inches between your ears are where the game and history is won or lost, where adversity is defeated.

Last Tuesday I’d the privilege to spend some time and listen to another inspirational young sportsperson with an extraordinary story and bags of resilience.

Young Jennifer Smyth from Eglinton was paralysed in all four limbs through a freak gymnastics training accident aged only 16.

Jennifer Smyth pictured at the new gym in Maydown.

Jennifer, as she says because of her “determination, perseverance, patience learnt through her sports training”, not only went on to live independently and then graduate from University in Birmingham but has recently set up her own business, “Jenn’s Gym”, for people with neurological conditions and disabilities. She innovates, adapts, and finds solutions others, including the equipment manufacturers, believe impossible.

Great entrepreneurs, like sports people, use adversity as inspiration. Success isn’t luck, it is mostly resilience. It’s a mindset.

Well done Jennifer, and Rory. We’re immensely proud of you both.

Stephen Kelly

Chief Executive, Manufacturing NI

www.manufacturingni.org