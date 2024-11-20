Gaming Industry Growth Comes to Derry with XP Talent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new chapter is being written for the UK’s workforce, as XP Talent, a local gaming recruitment agency, takes the lead in connecting skilled professionals with the booming gaming industry.

Founded by Ronnie, XP Talent is on a mission to position the UK as a key player in the game development sector, offering exciting opportunities for tech and creative talent across the country. With gaming set to become a multi-billion-pound industry, XP Talent is helping to shape the future of local job markets and the wider gaming world.

With the gaming industry expanding faster than ever, the need for talented professionals has never been greater. Game studios, both large and independent, are actively seeking experts in development, design, marketing, and esports, to name a few areas. As demand for skilled workers rises, XP Talent is stepping in to fill the gap—connecting top-tier candidates with some of the most sought-after companies in the UK gaming world.

XP Talent’s founder, Ronnie, brings over 15 years of experience in IT and gaming to the table, offering a deep understanding of the sector’s challenges and opportunities. "Ronnie said, "I started XP Talent because I believe the UK has untapped potential. We have a thriving and growing tech community within Derry, and our region is brimming with creative talent. Our job is to connect these talented individuals with gaming companies that are making waves across the globe."

Level Up Your Career

The recruitment agency also places a strong emphasis on diversity, ensuring that gaming companies have access to candidates from all walks of life. "Inclusion is vital in gaming," Ronnie continued. "As the industry grows, it's important that it reflects the diverse audience that enjoys games. We're passionate about ensuring everyone has an equal opportunity to enter and thrive in the gaming sector."

XP Talent works closely with both clients and candidates to ensure that the right fit is made every time. Whether it’s a junior developer just starting their career or a seasoned game designer with years of experience, XP Talent takes a personalised approach to each search, helping candidates navigate the sometimes complex world of game recruitment.

"We don’t just fill jobs; we build relationships,". "By understanding both the needs of the studio and the ambitions of the candidates, we create partnerships that last."

With gaming expected to surpass £300 billion in global revenue by 2026, the UK market is ripe for local talent to step in and contribute. XP Talent is proud to be a part of the UK’s growing influence on this thriving sector.

For more information, visit www.xptalent.co.uk