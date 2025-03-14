Go Succeed entrepreneurship programme extension welcomed in Derry & Strabane

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have welcomed the UK Government’s funding extension for the Go Succeed entrepreneurship programme.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Go Succeed, also known as the NI Entrepreneurship Support Service (NIESS), is a strategic initiative which “empowers potential entrepreneurs, new starts, and existing businesses, offering flexible, tailored, and easily accessible advice and support throughout their growth journey”.

The project secured £17 million investment from the UK Government, through the Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), to run from November 2023 until March 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this month’s Business and Culture meeting Head of Business, Kevin O’Connor, said council had exceeded a number of targets for the 18-month period and informed members that UKSPF have commissioned all 11 Councils to continue delivery for the 25/26 financial year.

Kevin O'Connor Head of Business, Derry City & Strabane District Council.

Members also endorsed a required £135,357 in match funding for the 25/26 year, accommodated through existing budgets, which will be used to deliver strategic support across the programme.

“This programme acts as a pipeline for, AMP, Catalyst [and] other incubators that exist across the region,” Mr O’Connor said. “It provides them with a throughput of clients and people who can take up that other support, which is really valuable.”

“What we have seen [in performance figures] is that the programme has really made a step change in terms of the service that entrepreneurs receive from councils themselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On a cautionary note we have been given an extension for 25/26, and we are entering into dialogue now around what the future is beyond that period.

“It’s something that’s very much at the top of our mind in terms of planning.”

Sinn Féin councillor Grace Uí Niallais welcomed the funding extension and praised Go Succeed as an initiative that “catches every business idea”.

“It’s not just the tech start-ups,” she clarified. “The face-to-face [support] through this programme is absolutely invaluable to people who want to start up a business, and we are more than happy to endorse that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDLP councillor Rory Farrell welcomed the news that council had exceeded several performance targets, as it “shows that there is an entrepreneurial spirit” among Derry City and Strabane residents.

He concluded: “That should be embraced, that should be encouraged, and the more money we invest in this the better the outcomes for people right across the city and district.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local democracy Reporter.