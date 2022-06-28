Gordon Lyons discusses Shackleton plans with MJM Group

However, he was unable to reveal details as they are commercially sensitive.

He was asked by Independent MLA Claire Sugden to ‘detail any discussions he has had with the MJM Group in relation to the development of the former Shackleton military base in Ballykelly’.

He replied: “I met with MJM group on January 12, 2022.

An aerial view of the Shackleton site.

“One of the topics discussed was their recent acquisition of the Shackleton site in Ballykelly and the plans for the site going forward.

“These plans were commercial in confidence.”

The firm offers a range of services and specialises in fitting out cruise ships, ferries and other large vessels.

The British Army vacated the 720-acre Ballykelly base in 2008 after Operation Banner ended in 2007.

In 2011 the massive site was gifted to the Executive under the ownership of the Office for First and Deputy First Minister (OFMDFM) - the predecessor of The Executive Office.

OFMDFM launched the sale of the site in 2015.