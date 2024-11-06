Greggs baked food-to-go company tight-lipped over possibility of new Derry outlet
The Journal contacted the baked goods giant after rumours began circulating recently that the company was looking at expanding its extensive network into Derry, with a potential city centre location.
When asked if it was planning to open an outlet in Derry, a Greggs spokesperson didn’t rule out coming to the city, but didn;t confirm it either.
The spokesperson told the Journal: “Greggs is always looking into new shop locations.
"While we are unable to confirm anything at the moment, we will share any information in due course.”
Greggs has proved popular in other locations across the north of Ireland, and is well established in Britain with over 2,000 outlets operating across these isles.
The company, which today sells bakes and sells breads, sandwiches, pasties, sausage rolls, pizza, sweet goods, vegan pastry goods and coffee, was founded over 80 years ago by John Gregg.
The first Greggs was opened on Gosforth High Street in Newcastle Upon Tyne.