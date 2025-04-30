Guy describes potential BT closure as ‘huge blow’ for workers and Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Darren Guy has described the potential closure of the BT office in Derry as a ‘huge blow’ for workers and the city.

The Ulster Unionist Alderman Darren Guy made the comments after BT said it was consulting with colleagues on the proposals.

He said it was ‘a huge blow to over 100 local employees, who are currently employed by the Telecommunications Company’.

"Promises of job relocation to the Belfast BT Centre for local employees will ring hollow with many as BT set about consolidating business premises around the UK and contracting work out to call centres in India.

Darren Guy

"This is a huge blow for the North West economy and I would urge the Economy Minister to use her voice in an attempt to save these jobs,” he declared.

A BT Group spokesperson said: "We are considering closing our office in Derry-Londonderry and we are consulting with colleagues and their unions on our proposals."