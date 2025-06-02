Hair health starts at the root! Hair to Go with Derry's Margaret Doherty & Co.

As a salon owner and hairdresser, I’ve seen everything—from damaged hair to neglected scalps. While most clients come in looking for a transformation in style or colour, I always remind them that beautiful hair starts with healthy hair. And healthy hair doesn’t just happen in the salon chair – it’s something we build together, with the right habits at home and in the salon. Having a good home care routine is essential to have your hair looking its best.

Let’s break down some simple truths (and bust a few myths) about keeping your hair healthy.

1. Your scalp is skin, take care of it

We talk a lot about skincare, but what about scalp care? Your scalp is the foundation of your hair’s health. If it’s dry, oily, clogged with product, or inflamed, it affects how your hair grows. Shampooing with two shampoos making sure product build-up is being well rinsed, light exfoliation, and a weekly scalp treatment can do wonders. I always tell clients: that healthy hair grows from a healthy scalp.

If you’re dealing with flakes, irritation, or excessive oil, bring it up during your next visit. We can help find solutions, whether it’s buildup, product reactions, or something more.

2.Heat styling shouldn’t mean damage

Yes, you can use heat tools and still have healthy hair. The key? Protection and moderation. Always use a heat protectant, and avoid turning your straighteners or curling wand to the highest setting. If you hear a sizzle, it’s too hot.

Also, try giving your hair a break every now and then—use a protective style, go natural for a week, or try heatless curls or rollers.

3. Don’t skip regularly trims

I know, I know—many clients fear the scissors. But here’s the truth: split ends don’t magically repair themselves, and once they travel up the hair shaft, you lose even more length in the long run. Regular trims (every 8–12 weeks depending on your style and hair health) help maintain shape and prevent breakage.

4. Choose products like you choose skincare

Not all shampoos and conditioners are created equal. I often see clients with dry or damaged hair using harsh, sulfate-heavy products meant for oily hair—or worse and skipping conditioner entirely. Think conditioner leaves their hair flat and limb when in reality it’s either the product hasn’t been rinsed properly or the product they have isn’t the right one for their hair.

5. Hair Health reflects body health

Last but not least, your hair is an extension of your overall wellness. Diet, hydration, sleep, and stress all play roles. A sudden change in your hair’s texture, strength, or growth could be your sign to book routine bloods with your GP.

In Conclusion

Hair health isn’t about perfection—it’s about consistency, care, and making smarter choices. As your hairdresser I’m here to support you on that journey. The best compliment isn’t just “Your hair looks great,” but “Your hair feels so healthy.”

Love Margaret x