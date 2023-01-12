Horshi says Invest NI report must lead to ‘much less Belfast-centric’ state investment agency
The President of the Chamber of Commerce Selina Horshi has welcomed the recommendation by the independent review of Invest NI that it should do more to promote investment sub-regionally across the north.
She said the state-investment agency must be ‘much less Belfast-centric’ and do more to realise Derry’s ‘vast economic potential’.
“The Chamber welcomes the acknowledgment that more should be done to promote Northern Ireland on a sub-regional basis and to strengthen and bolster sub-regional Invest NI offices.
"We are pleased that one of the review’s key findings is that the agency must be a better partner on a sub-regional level. The Chamber also strongly agrees with the review’s recommendation that ‘Invest NI regional offices should have a more strategic role and staff, resources and powers allocated to them should be reviewed’.
“This echoes our experience of Invest NI on a sub-regional level and reflects the recommendations the Chamber delegation made when we engaged with Sir Michael Lyons and his review team in 2022.
"Derry and the North West has vast economic potential, with a young and skilled workforce and a growing reputation for emerging industries like health and life sciences, fintech, and tech,” she said.
Ms. Horshi said the recommendations of the report must provide an impetus for change.
“This review must act as the springboard for a renewed and rejuvenated Invest NI, one which is much less Belfast-centric, which recognises the strength and potential of regional areas like Derry and the North West, and one which delivers equally and proportionally for all economic areas across Northern Ireland,” she said.