Horshi says Invest NI report must lead to ‘much less Belfast-centric’ state investment agency

She said the state-investment agency must be ‘much less Belfast-centric’ and do more to realise Derry’s ‘vast economic potential’.

“The Chamber welcomes the acknowledgment that more should be done to promote Northern Ireland on a sub-regional basis and to strengthen and bolster sub-regional Invest NI offices.

"We are pleased that one of the review’s key findings is that the agency must be a better partner on a sub-regional level. The Chamber also strongly agrees with the review’s recommendation that ‘Invest NI regional offices should have a more strategic role and staff, resources and powers allocated to them should be reviewed’.

Selina Horshi

“This echoes our experience of Invest NI on a sub-regional level and reflects the recommendations the Chamber delegation made when we engaged with Sir Michael Lyons and his review team in 2022.

"Derry and the North West has vast economic potential, with a young and skilled workforce and a growing reputation for emerging industries like health and life sciences, fintech, and tech,” she said.

Ms. Horshi said the recommendations of the report must provide an impetus for change.

