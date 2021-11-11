Hospitality Jobs fair to be held in Derry

The fair, which is supported by Derry City and Strabane District Council and the Department for Communities, will enable people to to connect to some of the top employers in local restaurants, hotels and bars.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Head of Business, Kevin O’Connor, said, “The Hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit during the Covid pandemic and many businesses have been affected by impacts on their staff. Events such as this one offer a great opportunity to showcase what the industry has to offer, and to connect employers to new emerging talent.

“Derry has a thriving and exciting hospitality scene and Council is working hard with all our partners to support the industry as it emerges from what has been an unprecedented time in terms of the challenges faced by our local businesses. Through our Legenderry Food Network we are working closely with the local industry to identify opportunities and target support where it’s most needed. This Jobs Fair is another step in that process and I hope it will boost interest in working in the sector, and all the benefits it can bring in terms of long-term career prospects. A successful hospitality industry is key to our ambitious Tourism Strategy, and having skilled and supported staff is essential to enhancing our overall visitor experience.”

Hospitality Jobs Fair

The fair will showcase a wide range of positions available in the hospitality industry ‘from baristas to chefs’ and it will enable employers to connect directly with people seeking employment. People looking for full-time, part-time and flexible working hours are encouraged to attend, as well as people with all levels of experience.

Local hotelier Ciaran O’Neill is chair of the HATS (Hospitality and Tourism Skills) initiative, which aims to address the current skills shortage in the hospitality industry.

He said: “A new employer commitment was launched in September by leading hospitality and tourism operators in an endeavour to change the wider perception of the sector and commit industry to work together and become an ‘employer of choice’, providing good quality training, work-life balance and support to their people.

“Recruiting and retaining people has long been a challenge for the hospitality and tourism industry. The sector faces a number of misconceptions, such as low pay, long unsociable hours, limited opportunities to develop and not offering long-term careers.

Hospitality Jobs Fair

“As a local employer I welcome the Council’s proactive support in organizing this event to help the Tourism and Hospitality sector and the continued support they are giving local businesses.”