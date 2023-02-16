Huge spike in all-Ireland trade and major increase in commerce with Britain
A huge increase in all-Ireland trade was reported for 2022 and there were significant year-on-year spikes in exports and imports between the 26 counties and Britain.
The Central Statistics Office's latest Goods Exports and Imports report shows a boon in Irish trade.
"Imports from Great Britain increased by €8,572 (+55%) to €24,040 million in 2022 compared with 2021. Imports from Northern Ireland grew by €1,310 (+32%) to €5,354 million,” the report shows.
Trade from the 26 counties to the six counties and Great Britain was similarly buoyant.
"Exports to Great Britain for the year 2022 increased by €2,749 million (+19%) to €17,167 million compared with 2021, while exports to Northern Ireland rose by €1,177 (+31%) to €4,942 million,” the CSO confirmed.
Ciarán Counihan, CSO statistician, said: “In 2022, Ireland’s exports of goods reached a record level of €208 billion, an increase of more than €42 billion compared with 2021. Imports also reached a record level of €140 billion in 2022, up 35% compared with 2021."