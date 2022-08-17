News you can trust since 1772
Large increase in all-island trade: CSO reports

Large increases in all-Island trade have been reported in the Central Statistics Office's latest Goods Exports and Imports report.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 3:02 pm
Updated Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 3:04 pm

According to the report imports from the north to the south stood at €2.3 billion in the first half of 2022

Imports from the six counties to the 26 counties for January to June 2022 increased by €413 million (+21%) to €2,368 million when compared with the same time period of 2021.

And exports to the north from the south for January to June 2022 increased by €662 million (+38%) to €2,419 million when compared with the same time period in 2021.

The CSO has reported further increases in all-island trade.

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson said the surge in cross-border trade needs to be built upon as businesses face an inflation and cost of doing business crisis.

The Foyle MLA said: "The most recent figures from the CSO show the trend of surging All-Ireland trade has continued in the first six months of 2022.

"Trade in goods from north to south has increased by a further €413 million to €2.37 billion for the first six months of 2022, while the value of south to north trade has increased by €663 million to €2.42 billion in the same period.

"This surging trade across the island is possible because the Protocol keeps the north in the EU single market, and it is mitigating the worst impacts of Brexit which is damaging for businesses in Britain.

"In the middle of an inflation and cost of doing business crisis, this growth in trade needs to be built upon to help sustain business, to protect existing jobs and to create new opportunities.

"The British government must engage in good faith with the EU to provide much-needed certainty and stability for businesses.

"And the British government also needs to stop giving cover to the DUP to boycott our institutions. We need to have an Executive and Assembly up running and as a matter of urgency to help tackle the cost of living emergency and to agree a budget to invest in our health service and public services."

