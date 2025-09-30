IN PICTURES: Stunning Donegal property a stone’s throw from Lough Swilly

A beachside property a stone's throw from Lough Swilly has come on the market for just over half-a-million euros.

The detached four-bedroom home at 5 The Beaches in Rathmullan has been described by estate agent Franklin’s as ‘a beautifully appointed coastal residence offering modern open plan living just moments from the sand’.

It is perfectly located at the entrance to the Rathmullan House Hotel.

"Inside, the accommodation is arranged with three well-proportioned ground floor bedrooms, including one ensuite, along with an additional games room on the first floor which can also serve as a fourth bedroom.

"The open plan design creates a bright and welcoming atmosphere, seamlessly connecting the main living areas to the outdoor terrace and gardens.

“With its enviable setting and versatile layout, this property is the perfect holiday home, whether as a private coastal getaway or as a base to enjoy everything Rathmullan has to offer,” said Franklin’s.

The guide price is €585,000.

