Independents call for council office closure in solidarity with workers

Councillors Gary Donnelly, Sean Carr, Raymond Barr and Paul Gallagher issued the call as council workers, education and housing workers began their first week of strike action for improved pay on Monday.

Colr. Donnelly said: “These essential workers helped keep public services running during the pandemic, holding our communities together at a time of emergency. Their reward for this distinguished public service can’t be a pay cut and a decrease in their living standards. We know full well they are worth at the very least an inflationary busting pay rise of 10% being demanded by their union Unite”.

Councillor Sean Carr said: “Cost of living increases, fuel poverty and now wage cuts. How much more are working people expected to take from their employers? The very least we can all do for these brave striking workers is to attend the picket lines, suspend our work at council offices and send solidarity best wishes to striking workers forced to fight by an ambivalent employer for a decent living wage.”

