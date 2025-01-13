Indian restaurant expansion creates new jobs

Moksh owners and chef

A new restaurant has opened in Derry following the expansion of a well-known local takeaway - and it has led to the creation of eight jobs.

Moksh, which has created eight new jobs in the city, has launched its new restaurant on the city’s Spencer Road where the Indian meals are prepared by their top-rated chefs.

The new restaurant builds on Moksh’s already renowned flavour-packed takeaway service and has created eight new jobs. It is owned by businessmen Umesh Aggarwal, Pushpender Thakur and Sushil Malik.

Umesh Aggarwal said the restaurant stands out for its commitment to authentic Indian cuisine, emphasising fresh ingredients and traditional cooking methods.

“We invested in the whole building,” he said. “Refurbishing the interior and exterior with Moksh colours to create a calming ambiance.

“We hired additional well-trained staff to help create a happy and friendly environment where people can come to relax and enjoy authentic Indian food and drink.”

Mr Aggarwal said the ambience of the restaurant is designed to reflect Indian culture, bringing people together to provide a memorable dining experience. Additionally, Moksh prioritises sustainability and local sourcing.

He said: “We have a diverse menu that includes regional specialities, vegetarian and vegan options in unique fusion dishes."

Since opening in 2023 in its previous Culmore premises in 2023, the move to Spencer Street earlier this year enabled Moksh to develop the high standard restaurant.

Fellow co-owner Pushpender Thakur said: “Our diverse menu offers a delectable selection of dishes that cater to every palate, from mild to fiery, vegetarian to meat-lover, and everything in between.

“Our chefs are passionate about crafting each dish with the finest ingredients and traditional Indian spices to ensure an unforgettable dining experience.

“Don’t miss our Chef’s Specials, where our culinary experts showcase their creativity with innovative, one-of-a-kind creations that will surprise and delight your taste buds.”

Partner in the business Sushil Malik said the team were looking forward to extending the Moksh Indian Restaurant welcome to all lovers of great food.

He added: “Whether you’re planning a cosy night or hosting a gathering of friends and family, Moksh Indian Restaurant is your go-to destination for delicious Indian food that never compromises on quality or authenticity."