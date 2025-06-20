Ireland is the most expensive country in the European Union (EU) to live in with the exception of Denmark, a new study has shown.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Price levels in the country are now more elevated than in high cost European hotspots such as Luxembourg, Finland and Sweden.

A new report by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, shows that in 2024 the highest price levels for household consumption were recorded in Denmark (143 per cent of the EU average), Ireland (138 per cent) and Luxembourg (133 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the lowest levels were registered in Bulgaria (60 per cent), Romania (64 per cent) and Poland (72 per cent).

A new report by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, shows that in 2024 the highest price levels for household consumption were recorded in Denmark (143 per cent of the EU average), Ireland (138 per cent) and Luxembourg (133 per cent).

Booze, tobacco and eating out are particularly expensive in Ireland, the analysis shows.

In 2024, the price level for alcohol and tobacco was three times higher in Ireland (205 per cent of the EU average), the most expensive country in this respect, than in Bulgaria (69 per cent), the least costly.

Following Ireland, high price levels for alcohol and tobacco were also recorded in Finland (175 per cent) and France (137 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Besides Bulgaria, low levels were also observed in Poland and Slovakia (both 83 per cent). This large price variation is mainly due to differences in taxation on these products, Eurostat report.

In 2024, the price level for alcohol and tobacco was three times higher in Ireland (205 per cent of the EU average), the most expensive country in this respect, than in Bulgaria (69 per cent), the least costly.

Restaurants and hotels ranked second in terms of price level difference, with the highest price levels registered in Denmark (148 per cent of the EU average), Ireland (129 per cent) and Finland (127 per cent). Bulgaria (53 per cent), Romania (69 per cent) and Hungary (72 per cent) recorded the lowest price levels.

Clothing ranked third in terms of price level variation, with the highest clothing prices found in Denmark (133 per cent), Sweden and Finland (both 120 per cent), while the least expensive were in Bulgaria (79 per cent), Hungary and Romania (both 85 per cent).

Disparities were also recorded for food and non-alcoholic beverages (varying from 76 per cent of the EU average in Romania to 125 per cent in Luxembourg), personal transport equipment (varying from 89 per cent in Slovakia to 120 per cent in Denmark) and consumer electronics (ranging from 89 per cent in Italy to 115 per cent in Finland).