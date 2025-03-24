IslandMen Irish whiskey to be launched in Derry as distillery breathes new life into an ancient tradition

A new whiskey collection created by the founders of a recently established distillery in the north west will be launched in Derry this Friday, March 28.

Wild Atlantic Distillery founders, Jim Nash and Brian Ash will be gathering with over 100 invited guests in the Guildhall to officially launch their new IslandMen single malt Irish whiskey and new blended whiskey.

Amongst those expected to attend are the Mayor and representatives from Tourism NI and Invest NI.

Founder and director of Wild Atlantic Distillery, Jim Nash, said there’s a depth of tradition behind their new handcrafted whiskey.

Wild Atlantic Distillery founders, brothers-in-law Brian Ash and Jim Nash will launch Islandmen whiskey in Derry.

“Small scale distilling goes back hundreds of years in this north west region. But the tradition died out and was almost lost,” he said.

“Here at Wild Atlantic Distillery, we are proud to be part of the new wave of independent, traditional, and craft distilleries blossoming in Ireland. Together, we are making Irish Whiskey once again, the world’s most sought-after whiskey.”

The new IslandMen whiskey had its first exclusive release in December 2024, when around 300 bottles were drawn from Cask 001. These bottles were sent to destinations across the world over the last few months.

Jim said they were delighted with the demand for this first release. “Interest in stocking the IslandMen Irish whiskey is already high among distributors across Europe, North America and Asia.”

Wild Atlantic Distillery's new Islandmen whiskey.

His co-founder and brother-in-law, Brian Ash shares details of the next phase of Wild Atlantic Distillery’s development. “It includes a purpose-built distillery and visitor centre, just twenty minutes from our current location. It will be easy to access on the A5 main Derry to Dublin road and will bring high-quality jobs to the region."

Brian thanked Invest NI for their ‘vital’ support in the ambitious venture. He also expressed gratitude to Tourism NI who recently honoured Wild Atlantic Distillery with a plaque to mark their role as a founder member of the Northern Ireland Spirits Trail.

Whiskey tourism in Ireland continues to grow in popularity with over 30 distilleries across the island now offering tours, whiskey experiences and visitor events. The Irish Whiskey Association estimates that over 800,000 holidaymakers visited a whiskey distillery visitor experience on the island of Ireland in 2023.

IslandMen Irish Whiskey is now available at stockists across Northern Ireland, alongside Wild Atlantic Gin and Wild Atlantic Vodka. You can find your nearest stockist online at: https://www.wildatlanticdistillery.ie/stockists