‘It’s a huge honour’ : Derry Mayor to meet with incoming Lord Mayor of the City of London Vincent Keaveny

The Mayor extended his congratulations to Lord Mayor Keaveny, stating the Council and its partners are very keen to build on the link it has with the city of London.

“In recent years the city has forged much closer links with the City of London,” he said. “Just last month I hosted a delegation from the City of London Corporation when they visited us to get a unique insight into the key role our region is playing in the success of UK financial services.

“They saw at first-hand how the City Deal investment in research and innovation, particularly big data analytics and AI, will drive our regional economy, as well as our investment in skills development and the talent pipeline. Financial services and the fintech sector will have a vital role in driving economic growth and supporting a strong sustainable recovery.

Left: Alderman Vincent Keaveny will be installed as the 693rd Lord Mayor of the City of London. Right: Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Alderman Graham Warke.

“It is a huge honour for me to be travelling to London to attend this event and I am really pleased that I have secured a private meeting with the new incoming Mayor that will allow me to further forge that relationship and highlight the opportunities that exist for our two cities and regions to work more collaboratively.”

Mayor Warke also spoke about the new Lord Mayor’s links to the North West and Ireland, and his hopes of receiving similar support to that the outgoing Lord Mayor gave to the region.

“Alderman Keaveny is very much aware of our region, having studied in Dublin and family connections in Donegal and I hope that during his tenure as Mayor he will get a chance to come and visit our city and district and see some of our great success stories and the work, we are doing through our City Deal investment to transform this region,” Mayor Warke said.