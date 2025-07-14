Kwik Fit to open new garage and servicing centre in Derry’s Springtown Trade Park

Kwik Fit is planning to open a new garage and servicing centre in Derry.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car servicing company has applied for permission for a new centre in Springtown.

It proposes converting a storage and distribution premises at Unit 2 Springtown Trade Park to a car repair and servicing facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A design and access statement submitted in support of the application states: “The proposal represents new investment by Kwik Fit which will bring forward a new Kwik Fit centre in this location.”

Kwik Fit is planning to open a new garage and servicing centre in Derry.

If approved the standard operating hours will be from 8.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday; 8.30am to 5.30pm Saturday; and 10am to 4pm Sunday.

“Due to the nature of Kwik Fit’s business, despite being general industrial use, services are provided to the general public on site. Therefore, it is common for Kwik Fit centres to be well integrated with other uses, including residential.

"Kwik Fit confirms: ‘We are, above all, local people in local garages. Our commitment to quality services stems from the simple foundation that we’re members of communities that we care about. We’re all about honest MOT tests and vehicles services at honest prices’,” the design and access statement advises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site will be used for the sale and fitting of tyres, exhausts, brakes, and other vehicle servicing and repairs as well as MOT servicing.

"Kwik Fit is the leading fast-fit supplier of tyres in the country and carry stocks of over 600,000 products from leading manufacturers including Pirelli, Goodyear, Michelin, Continental and Dunlop. Kwik Fit currently operates over 600 centres across the UK and is committed to providing a quality service the local communities its facilities serve,” the statement adds.