Learning Pool says decision to seek redundancies was ‘not taken lightly’

Learning Pool has said it is not in a position to provide details about the number of workers in Derry who will be affected by an ongoing global redundancy process.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The technology company said the decision to reduce staff was ‘not taken lightly’.

Learning Pool provides e-learning services to various organisations from its base in the City Factory in Patrick Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The potential for job cuts was raised by Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy at the last monthly meeting of Derry City & Strabane District Council prior to the AGM on Monday.

Learning Pool are based at the City Factory in Patrick Street.

"Learning Pool are a global organisation and they are here in this city and provide employment, really good employment, to quite a number of people.

"Unfortunately, a number of weeks ago we did hear that they were engaging in a redundancy programme. There wasn't too much talk about it but I have since been contacted by quite a number of employees who have been affected,” said Colr. Duffy.

A spokesperson for the company stated: “As part of a recent strategic review, Learning Pool has made the difficult decision to adjust the size of its global team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This decision was not taken lightly and has been approached with care to protect the long-term health of the business and ensure continued investment in the areas that matter most to its customers.

"Learning Pool is deeply proud of its roots in Derry, where it continues to have a strong presence and where its Head Office remains at the heart of the company.

"While change is never easy, the company is confident these steps will strengthen its ability to deliver on its long-term strategy and continue supporting customers with the innovation and service they expect.

"The process is still ongoing and, out of respect for those involved, the company is not in a position to share specific numbers or comment on individual locations at this time. Learning Pool is committed to handling all conversations with care and transparency, and to fully supporting anyone impacted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colr. Duffy proposed DC&SDC ‘engage with Learning Pool on the same basis that we engage with BT regarding their redundancy process just to try and clear up, or get clarity on some of the issues’ faced by those potentially affected by the redundancy process.