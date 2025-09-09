Local enterprises, entrepreneurs and innovators recognised at 2025 North West Business Awards

The North West Business Awards 2025 honoured the outstanding achievements of local enterprises, entrepreneurs, and innovators at a gala event in the White Horse Hotel on Friday last.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by City Centre Initiative in collaboration with Chamber of Commerce, and sponsored by Bank of Ireland, the awards attracted nominations from every corner of the North West.

In a joint statement, the organisers praised the winners and nominees: “The Awards are a powerful reminder of the talent and tenacity that exists right here in the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every nominee, finalist and winner represents the best of our region – hard working, community focused, and future-ready businesses. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to them all.”

Foyleside Shopping Centre were awarded the highest accolade, the Brilliance in Business Award.

From hospitality and retail to technology, education, and the creative industries, the event spotlighted the strength and diversity of the local economy.

The organisers continued: “A special thank you to our headline sponsor Bank of Ireland and our dedicated category sponsors. Without their continued support, this celebration of local business success would not be possible.

"To everyone who entered, and especially those who didn’t make the shortlist, we encourage you to keep striving - next year could be yours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foyleside Shopping Centre was awarded the highest accolade, the Brilliance in Business Award. This recognises Foyleside’s exceptional contribution to the region through its continued investment, innovative approach to retail and marketing, and dedication to creating a destination shopping centre.

Winners of Hotel of the Year, The Ebrington, pictured with Hugh Hegarty, Chair of City Centre Initiative; Andrew Fleming, President of Londonderry Chamber of Commerce; and Cathy Chauhan of FAST Technologies who sponsored the award.

Winners List:

Young Business Person of the Year – Claire Hamilton, The Infuencer Hub

Educational Partnership Award – Fujitsu

North West Restaurant of the Year – Moksh Indian Restaurant

North West Retailer of the Year – Kular Fashion

North West Hotel of the Year – The Ebrington

Creative Industries Business of the Year – The Playhouse

Contribution to the North West Economy – McColgan’s Quality Foods

Innovation & Technology Award – Hunter Apparel

North West Pub of the Year (public vote) – Iona House

Sustainability Champions Award – Repair & Share Foyle

Creative Marketer of the Year – Foyleside Shopping Centre

North West Regional College Higher Level Apprentice of The Year - Shauna Wilson (Course: Business and Enterprise FD)

Business Hero – Ruth McPhillips, Mini Melo Beats Sensory Sessions

Small Business of the Year – Joint Winners: Cellofella and Deluxe Irish Tours & Transfers

Large Business of the Year – Alchemy Technology Services

Strabane BID Business of the Year – J Arthur Electrical

Brilliance in Business – Foyleside Shopping Centre