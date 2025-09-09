Local enterprises, entrepreneurs and innovators recognised at 2025 North West Business Awards
Organised by City Centre Initiative in collaboration with Chamber of Commerce, and sponsored by Bank of Ireland, the awards attracted nominations from every corner of the North West.
In a joint statement, the organisers praised the winners and nominees: “The Awards are a powerful reminder of the talent and tenacity that exists right here in the North West.
"Every nominee, finalist and winner represents the best of our region – hard working, community focused, and future-ready businesses. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to them all.”
From hospitality and retail to technology, education, and the creative industries, the event spotlighted the strength and diversity of the local economy.
The organisers continued: “A special thank you to our headline sponsor Bank of Ireland and our dedicated category sponsors. Without their continued support, this celebration of local business success would not be possible.
"To everyone who entered, and especially those who didn’t make the shortlist, we encourage you to keep striving - next year could be yours.”
Foyleside Shopping Centre was awarded the highest accolade, the Brilliance in Business Award. This recognises Foyleside’s exceptional contribution to the region through its continued investment, innovative approach to retail and marketing, and dedication to creating a destination shopping centre.
Winners List:
- Young Business Person of the Year – Claire Hamilton, The Infuencer Hub
- Educational Partnership Award – Fujitsu
- North West Restaurant of the Year – Moksh Indian Restaurant
- North West Retailer of the Year – Kular Fashion
- North West Hotel of the Year – The Ebrington
- Creative Industries Business of the Year – The Playhouse
- Contribution to the North West Economy – McColgan’s Quality Foods
- Innovation & Technology Award – Hunter Apparel
- North West Pub of the Year (public vote) – Iona House
- Sustainability Champions Award – Repair & Share Foyle
- Creative Marketer of the Year – Foyleside Shopping Centre
- North West Regional College Higher Level Apprentice of The Year - Shauna Wilson (Course: Business and Enterprise FD)
- Business Hero – Ruth McPhillips, Mini Melo Beats Sensory Sessions
- Small Business of the Year – Joint Winners: Cellofella and Deluxe Irish Tours & Transfers
- Large Business of the Year – Alchemy Technology Services
- Strabane BID Business of the Year – J Arthur Electrical
- Brilliance in Business – Foyleside Shopping Centre