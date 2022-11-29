Lord Mayor of City of London Nicholas Lyons visits father’s birthplace to discuss stronger economic links

Ald. Lyons’ father, the historian and Provost of Trinity College, Dublin, Dr. FSL Lyons, was born in West End Park, where his grandfather was an official of the Northern Bank, and his grandfather hails from Portrush.

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, received the Lord Mayor at the Guildhall, where they discussed Ald. Lyons’ personal ties to the city.

He took time to visit West End Park to see where his father’s family lived for a number of years. Ald. Lyons was also born in Ireland and spent the first six years of his life in Dublin before moving to Kent, but has retained a strong connection with the country.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy pictured welcoming the Lord Mayor of the City of London, Nicholas Lyons to the city on Friday afternoon last. The Lord Mayor was on a courtesy visit to the Guildhall. On right is Chris Hayward, Policy Chairman, City of London.

His predecessor in the role, Ald. Vincent Keaveny, made history as the first Irishman to occupy the office as the 693rd Lord Mayor in 2021.

Mayor Duffy said the meeting had been an opportunity to discuss ongoing work on the City Deal projects and other strategic ambitions.

“I had a very positive meeting with Ald. Lyons and had the chance to highlight some of the priorities for Derry and Strabane and the excellent work that has already been carried out to date.

LORD MAYOR’S VISIT. . . .The Lord Mayor of London, Nicholas Lyons pictured at the city’s Guildhall on Friday afternoon during a courtesy visit to the city and Guildhall. He was welcomed by the Mayor, Sandra Duffy. Included at front left is Chris Hayward, Policy chairman, City of London. Back left to right, Stephen Gillespie, Director of Business and Culture, Derry City and Strabane District Council, John Kelpie, Chief Executive, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Andrew McGowan, Head of UK Regions, City of London Corporation, and Edward Montgomery, The Honourable The Irish Society. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

"The Lord Mayor has a keen interest in the North West, strengthened by his own personal connection to Ireland, and a visit to the City was high on his agenda since his inauguration just a few weeks ago.

“The City of London is a global leader in the Financial and Professional Services sector. As a Council we are committed to developing strong international business links, and will continue to explore opportunities for future investment and growth, building on the fantastic work that has already been done to develop our key industries, the emerging fintech cluster here, as well as shared interests in climate change, tourism and culture.”

During his visit to Derry, Ald. Lyons also met with senior Council officials, civic representatives and business leaders.

