LPS index shows Derry/Strabane house price increase to £135,176

Prices in all council areas also showed an increase over the 12 months between Q2 2021 and Q2 2020, the lowest increase was in Derry City and Strabane at 6.0% and the highest increase was in Causeway Coast and Glens at 16.9%, according to the research.

The LPS House Price Index (HPI) is designed to provide a measure of change in the price of a standardised residential property sold in the north.

The HPI value for Derry/Strabane in quarter 2 was 142.8 - one of the lowest in the north.

LPS analysis shows increase in Derry/Strabane house prices.

The overall index showed an increase of 2.9% between the first and second quarter of 2021. Between Q2 2020 and Q2 2021 the House Price Index increased by 9.0%. The NI HPI currently stands at 138.3 in the second quarter of 2021. The index is now 38.3% higher than in the first quarter of 2015, and 37.1% higher than Q1 2005.

The LPS analysis differs from Ulster University's Quarterly House Price Index that yesterday reported the average price of a property in Derry/Strabane declined by 2.2% to £123,525 in the second quarter of 2021