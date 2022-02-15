Massive spike in trade within Ireland but decline in commerce with Britain, reports CSO
New data from the Central Statistics Office show there was a huge increase in cross-border trade within Ireland as well as a significant increase in exports from the 26 counties to Britain but a decline in imports in the opposite direction.
Preliminary figures for 2021 show imports from the north to south increased by €1,556 million (+65%) to €3,956 million last year when compared with 2020.
Exports from the south to the north were €3,696 million in 2021, an increase of €1,290 million (+54%) on 2020.
Exports from the 26 counties to Britain in 2021 were €14,409 million, which is an increase of €2,100 million (+17%) compared with 2020. Exports to Great Britain accounted for 9% of total exports from the south in 2021.
Imports to the 12 counties from Great Britain in 2021, however, were €15,367 million, a decrease of €2,371 million (-13%) when compared with 2020, meaning there was a trade deficit of €958 million with Great Britain in 2021. Imports from Great Britain accounted for 15% of total imports in 2021.