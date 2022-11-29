Mayor Sandra Duffy expresses ‘deep concern’ at BBC’s proposed cuts at Radio Foyle

She was speaking after the broadcaster said it planned to cut approximately 35-40 posts across the north under proposals to realise £2.3 million in savings.

Radio Foyle’s The Breakfast Show and local hourly news bulletins are to be axed under the plans with the BBC saying it hopes most of the staff reduction can be realised through voluntary redundancy.

Mayor Duffy said the proposed cuts are causing huge worry and anxiety for the workers who are learning that they will lose their jobs just weeks out from Christmas and during a cost-of-living crisis.

She said: “It will also have a hugely detrimental impact on the people of Derry who rely on this institution for local news and coverage. People in Derry and the North West are licence-fee payers like everyone else and they are entitled to fair coverage for their money.

“The Breakfast Show is a flagship programme that has acted as an institution for the people of Derry and surrounding areas for many years. Today’s announcement has cast huge doubt on the future of BBC Radio Foyle, and I am asking for urgent reassurance that the station will be protected.”

Mayor Duffy called on the BBC to immediately reconsider their decision and protect the jobs to give certainty and reassurance to workers and their families.