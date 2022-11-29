News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Mayor Sandra Duffy expresses ‘deep concern’ at BBC’s proposed cuts at Radio Foyle

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, has written to the BBC to express ‘deep concern’ at proposed cuts to Radio Foyle announced on Tuesday.

By Kevin Mullan
24 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 4:01pm

She was speaking after the broadcaster said it planned to cut approximately 35-40 posts across the north under proposals to realise £2.3 million in savings.

Radio Foyle’s The Breakfast Show and local hourly news bulletins are to be axed under the plans with the BBC saying it hopes most of the staff reduction can be realised through voluntary redundancy.

Hide Ad

Mayor Duffy said the proposed cuts are causing huge worry and anxiety for the workers who are learning that they will lose their jobs just weeks out from Christmas and during a cost-of-living crisis.

Radio Foyle

Most Popular

She said: “It will also have a hugely detrimental impact on the people of Derry who rely on this institution for local news and coverage. People in Derry and the North West are licence-fee payers like everyone else and they are entitled to fair coverage for their money.

Read More
Derry MP warns any move to close Radio Foyle must be stopped
Hide Ad

“The Breakfast Show is a flagship programme that has acted as an institution for the people of Derry and surrounding areas for many years. Today’s announcement has cast huge doubt on the future of BBC Radio Foyle, and I am asking for urgent reassurance that the station will be protected.”

Mayor Duffy called on the BBC to immediately reconsider their decision and protect the jobs to give certainty and reassurance to workers and their families.

Hide Ad

BBC Radio Foyle staff cuts and Breakfast Show axe branded 'a betrayal' by NUJ

BBCSandra DuffyDerryMayorStrabane District Council