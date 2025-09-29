Modella Capital acquires 156 Claire’s Accessories stores in rescue deal, options being explored for 145 other shops

Investment firm Modella Capital has purchased 156 Claire’s Accessories stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland in a major rescue deal, it was confirmed on Monday.

The fashion accessories retailer was placed in administration in August. But this week joint administrators Interpath confirmed the specialist retail and consumer investment boutique Modella Capital has bought a large part of its business and assets.

The transaction will see 156 Claire’s stores across the UK and Ireland transfer to Modella Capital, preserving roughly 1000 jobs.

Claire’s operates 278 stores in the UK and 28 stores in Ireland – 306 in total - including an outlet in Foyleside Shopping Centre in Derry.

Interpath have not outlined which stores are part of the rescue deal but indicated options are being explored for the 145 stores not included in the Modella transaction.

Natasha Harbinson, managing director at Interpath who led the sales process, said: “Following an agreement between Modella Capital and Ames Watson in the US in relation to the Claire’s brand, we are pleased to confirm a sale of the majority of Claire’s UK business and assets which will ensure this popular brand will continue to trade on high streets up and down the UK.

“In addition, we are also pleased to have secured a sale of the Claire’s business in Switzerland. Discussions with other interested parties continue in relation to the Claire’s entities in France, Italy and Poland.”

Claire’s is one of the UK’s most recognisable retail brands, known for its range of fashionable jewellery and accessories, as well as its piercing services.

The company was placed into administration on August 13, 2025 after its parent company, Claire’s Holdings LLC, commenced Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States.

The 145 stores not subject to the Modella deal will remain open and will continue to trade while the joint administrators continue to assess options for them.

Will Wright, Interpath’s UK CEO and joint administrator, added: “We’d like to express our sincere thanks to the thousands of Claire’s dedicated employees, as well as suppliers and other key stakeholders, who have supported us throughout the administration process.

"Our intention is to continue to trade the remaining portfolio of stores for as long as we can, while we explore the options available.”