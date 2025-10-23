Momentum must be matched by delivery - View from the Foyle

The North West has talked about its potential for long enough. Now, for the first time in a generation, there is real momentum building. Significant investment commitments, major job announcements and growing confidence across key sectors are creating genuine optimism about what this region can achieve.

This is an exciting moment. For too long, opportunity has felt distant for too many of our young people. Today, there is a real sense that a different future is possible, one where the next generation can build their lives and careers here at home.

Nobody is fooling themselves about the current situation in the North West. The only way to address the problems of underinvestment, opportunity gaps, and economic disparity is to grow our regional economy. That means more jobs, more opportunity, more homes, and a stronger future for our young people.

Let’s be honest: there is still hesitation among parts of the private sector. For some, Derry and the NW still feels like a risk. That perception will only shift when we deliver what has been promised. There will be challenges along the way. The delays to the A5 are a clear example of the obstacles we face. Funding gaps will arise, timescales may stretch, but we cannot allow this to dampen our determination. We must remain focused and push forward relentlessly.

Andrew Fleming, President, Londonderry Chamber of Commerce.

We must ensure the promises already made are realised in full. That is the only way to turn investment announcements into thriving businesses, planning commitments into physical projects, and aspiration into lasting opportunity.

This requires strong partnerships with government and their agencies, alongside clear accountability. We welcome the Economy Minister’s commitment to regional balance, and the important work being done by Ulster University and the Magee Taskforce to harness the economic impact of the university’s expansion. Delivery on infrastructure is essential, and that means the Department for Infrastructure must be embedded in regional project teams.

Their involvement needs to be visible, strategic, and sustained.

We also need our economic development partners – Invest NI and InterTrade Ireland – to be just as engaged.

Our message is clear. Derry is the second city of Northern Ireland, the fourth on the island, and the beating heart of the North West City Region. We have the scale, the talent, the culture, the connectivity and the ambition. The momentum is here. Now it must be matched by delivery.