The awards, which took place at the Round Room in the Mansion House in Dublin, are in their 23rd year and run annually by the Local Enterprise Offices.

Silver Strand Rope Works, who are supported by Local Enterprise Office Donegal, was crowned Regional Winners for the Northwest.

Based in Moville, Silver Strand Rope Works is an established cord, rope, string, and strapping manufacturing business offering a wide range of products to local and international markets. The company’s products are widely used in various industrial applications across a range of sectors from agriculture to construction, fishing, marine, hardware, oil, gas, packaging, mining, and renewable solutions.

Pictured l-r are: John Magee, Chair of Network of Local Enterprise Offices, Patrick and Marina McLaughlin, Simon Coveney, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment and Brenda Hegarty, Head of Enterprise, Donegal.

Operating from a 16,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art factory, Silver Strand Rope Works employs a team of ten and provides custom products and solutions to more than 300 customers worldwide.

‘Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Liam Blaney stated: ‘’It’s fantastic to see a Donegal business recognised nationally for their hard work and growth over time and generations. Patrick and his team at Silver Strand Rope Works are a credit to themselves, their community and Donegal as a whole.’’

Congratulating the team on the win, Brenda Hegarty, Head of Enterprise Donegal, said: “Huge congratulations to Patrick, Marina and all the Silver Strand Rope Works team on winning at the National Enterprise Awards. It is a great win for the business and for Donegal. Silver Strand Rope Works is an excellent example of a family-run business that has grown steadily across four decades, creating employment locally and embracing innovation to build an international business from Donegal. Patrick McLaughlin and his team are great ambassadors for the county, and it’s wonderful that their hard work and dedication has been recognised with this win at the National Enterprise Awards.”

Adding to this, Patrick McLaughlin said: “We are delighted to have been crowned Regional winners at the National Enterprise Awards. It was an honour to represent our county, and to get the win is extra special. Congratulations to all the finalists and winners. I also want to thank the Local Enterprise Office team in Donegal. We’ve been in business for over thirty years, and they have always been very supportive in helping us to grow and scale our business.”

Pictured at the National Enterprise Awards are (l-r): Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Liam Blaney, Grace Korbel, Assistant Head of Enterprise, Marina and Patrick McLaughlin, Brenda Hegarty, Head of Enterprise, Donegal, and Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, John McLaughlin. National Enterprise Awards 2023. Picture Conor McCabe Photography.

Announcing the award winners at the Mansion House, Minister Coveney said; “The National Enterprise Awards are the highlight of the small business and enterprise calendar. Year on year the diversity of businesses and the standard of companies that are coming through the process is getting stronger.

" We should not be surprised given the innovation and endurance that businesses have shown in the past couple years. We have some outstanding winners but the finalists on the whole have been excellent, and this is very much the start of their journey. We will ensure they continue to get the support they need to grow their businesses as small businesses in Ireland are at the core of every town, village and community and are vital to our economy.”

The overall winner at the National Enterprise Awards was Advanced Cosmetics who are based in Ballina and supported by Local Enterprise Office Mayo. Several other companies won across a range of categories at the Awards, which were established by the Local Enterprise Offices to celebrate the impact and quality of small businesses across the country. This year’s winners share a €50,000 investment fund.

There were seven other regional winners also announced on the night: High Resolution Lighting, (Dublin), Cotter Agritech, (Limerick), Glass Innovations, (Offaly), Hyde Irish Whiskey, (Cork), Sully and Juno (Wexford), Nualach Automation (Cavan) and Lark Bridal (Roscommon)

Previous winners of the National Enterprise Awards include Irish Yoghurts (1998), Obelisk (2000), Simtech Aviation (2008), Digiweb (2004) and Design Pro (2013), Terra NutriTech (2018), Pestle & Mortar (2019) and Bevcraft (2021).

To find out more about Silver Strand Rope Works, see www.silverstrandropeworks.com

