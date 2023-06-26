As Skin Generics’ official ambassador, Nadine met with customers both airside and landside to showcase the range.

Customers enjoyed meeting the team behind the brand, experiencing product demos and benefitted from exclusive travel retail savings of up to 45 per cent.

They were also treated to some VIP treatment at the Airport with complimentary refreshments, a free product with every Skin Generics purchase as well as the chance to enter to win a special Skin Generics Prize Hamper.

Brand ambassador, Nadine Coyle, launches Skin Generics at CoDA

City of Derry Airport is the first airport to stock the Skin Generics range, and the beauty of the Airport’s retail facility is that products are available to order and collect, even if you are not travelling.

For more information on the Skin Generics range at City of Derry Airport, contact the Airport Shop directly on 028 7181 3307 or email [email protected]

Mark Woods of Future Cosmetics, Claire O'Donnell of On The Mark Consultancy, Nadine Coyle, and Mark Brewer of On the Mark Consultancy