News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

New Culmore Post Office officially open

Culmore’s new Post Office has officially opened today, Friday, in Spar on the Ballynagard Road.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Friday, 16th September 2022, 3:27 pm

The Post office is now open Monday to Sunday 7am -10pm and will offer the same services as the previous Post Office.

Janese Sung, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We are delighted to have restored a full-time Post Office to Culmore as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The daily opening from early until late will make it very convenient for customers to visit.”

Culmore's new Post Office is located in Spar on the Ballynagard Road.
The desk in Culmore Post Office which will be open Monday - Sunday 7am to 10pm.

Most Popular

Culmore Post Office on the Ballynagard Road is now open seven days a week.
Post Office