New Culmore Post Office officially open
Culmore’s new Post Office has officially opened today, Friday, in Spar on the Ballynagard Road.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Friday, 16th September 2022, 3:27 pm
The Post office is now open Monday to Sunday 7am -10pm and will offer the same services as the previous Post Office.
Janese Sung, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We are delighted to have restored a full-time Post Office to Culmore as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The daily opening from early until late will make it very convenient for customers to visit.”