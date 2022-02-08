New EPIC awards for North West Volunteer Centre

The EPIC awards, which stands for Empowering People In Communities, recognises the work volunteers do in their communities over 12 month period.

Volunteers must complete at least 50 hours of volunteer work to receive an award and there are three awards available; Bronze, for at least 50 hours; Silver for at least 100 hours and Gold for over 200 hours.

The awards can be gained in the same organisation or with multiple organisations at the same time.

Barney McGuigan, Youth Coordinator for REACH Across with REACH Across volunteer members show their support for the launch of the brand-new EPIC Awards, a free initiative that recognises and validates the contributions of volunteers in our communities, who make a commitment of at least 50 hours within any 12 month period.

Jacqueline Garnon, Manager of North West Volunteer Centre, said, “Over the past two years, it has become clearer than ever that volunteers play an invaluable role in our society, which is why we have come together with our fellow regional volunteer centres to create and launch the EPIC Awards. Our aim is to provide an inclusive initiative that recognises and rewards the contribution of volunteers in the community and promotes volunteering as a whole.

“The scheme is a great way for organisations to attract new volunteers, and also to retain and motivate their current volunteers to dedicate more time, learn new skills and make the most of their volunteering experiences. We urge all of our local organisations to get involved and help us to give our volunteers the recognition that they deserve.”

North West Volunteer Centre is currently seeking organisations and businesses who benefit from volunteers to register their interest for the EPIC Awards, via their website. Volunteers who would like to participate in the scheme are encouraged to talk to their organisations, and ask them to register as a partner organisation. Alternatively, volunteers can contact North West Volunteer Centre.

For more information on how to get involved, visit www.nwvc.co.uk, email [email protected] or call (028) 7127 1017.

Marirose Cunningham from North West Volunteer Centre & Ursula Doherty from Strabane Community Project, show their support for the launch of the brand-new EPIC Awards, a free initiative that recognises and validates the contributions of volunteers in our communities, who make a commitment of at least 50 hours within any 12 month period.

Amy Forbes, North West Volunteer Centre joins Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke alongside staff and volunteers from the Mayor’s Charity, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, to show their support for the launch of the brand-new EPIC Awards. The EPIC Awards is a free initiative that recognises and validates the contributions of volunteers in our communities, who make a commitment of at least 50 hours within any 12 month period.

Volunteers from Thrift Charity Shop, Derry~Londonderry, show their support for the launch of the brand-new EPIC Awards, a free initiative that recognises and validates the contributions of volunteers in our communities, who make a commitment of at least 50 hours within any 12 month period.

Volunteer NI pictured with Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey and Brenda Magill (Supporting Communities Team DFC), adding their support to the EPIC Awards Launch at Stormont on Monday 7th February

