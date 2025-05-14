Northern Ireland logistics firm levels up with cutting-edge tech through DTFF support

A Northern Ireland warehousing, logistics and shipping firm showcased how the introduction of emerging technologies into their operations has enabled them to “run shoulder to shoulder” with companies “three, four, five times the size” of theirs.

SJ Henderson Fulfilment is just one of 172 businesses across the country who have benefited from support from the Digital Transformation Flexible Fund (DTFF). Since November 2023 the fund has released £2.5 million into the business community to support the adoption of one or more of the six emerging technologies.

From AI and machine learning, process automation using robotics/cobotics and immersive tech such as AR and VR to big data and analytics, IoT and system integration and block chain; DTFF gives businesses the opportunity to improve internal systems and processes.

Recently, Stephen Henderson of SJ Henderson Fulfilment welcomed Department for Economy (DfE) Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald and representatives from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to see how his innovative 3D imaging and big data driven tech scanner not only provides more accurate information for warehouse storage but also allows Stephen to maximise space whilst minimising costs for fulfilment clients.

Stephen Henderson (Owner SJ Henderson Fulfilment) showing Councillor Pete Byrne (NMDDC Chairperson) and Dr Caoimhe Archibald (DfE Minister) the scanning technology funded by DTFF

The company, based in Kilkeel, Co Down, specialise in all aspects of online fulfilment, including e-fulfilment, warehousing and storage, pick and pack, distribution and returns management.

The £7.5 million DTFF programme operates across all four City and Growth Deal regions in Northern Ireland, reflecting a shared ambition between central and local government to deliver digitally driven innovation to accelerate business growth and regional economic development.

Having just completed the applications round of call four, expressions of interest are now open for call five applications in July.

DTFF is part-funded by the NI Executive, UK Government, DAERA and all local authorities in Northern Ireland. The programme is delivered by all 11 Councils under the Full Fibre Northern Ireland Consortium (FFNI) and is led by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, with support from Invest Northern Ireland.

Speaking at the site visit to SJ Henderson Fulfilment, Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Economy Minister said: “The Digital Transformation Flexible Fund provides funding for small and micro businesses across the north to engage in transformative digital solutions, which will drive innovation and boost productivity.

“SJ Henderson Fulfilment Ltd is a great example of a company which has taken the first step to automate its processes, which will pave the way for further digital transformation. This investment will make the company more efficient and allow it to fulfil more orders, increase its ability to meet the needs of more customers and grow its business.

“With £5 million of funding still available through this initiative, I encourage businesses across the north to seize this opportunity to increase transformation, boost competitiveness and accelerate economic growth.”

DTFF is part of a broader digital ecosystem that serves as a stepping stone for businesses seeking additional Growth Deal funding to grow and develop their ideas.

Highlighting the programme’s significance, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Pete Byrne explained:"The Digital Transformation Flexible Fund is not just about technology adoption; it’s about ensuring that businesses, regardless of size, have the opportunity to innovate, streamline operations and unlock new growth potential through digital transformation.

“SJ Henderson Fulfilment is a successful rural business in Newry, Mourne and Down and DTFF is a testament to our commitment to driving digital ambitions and supporting our local businesses as they embrace the future."

The receipt of DTFF support represents a significant step in SJ Henderson Fulfilment’s digital transformation journey, allowing them to drive digital innovation within their operations.

Martin McKendry, DAERA’s Head of Food, Farming and Rural Affairs Group, added: “I am delighted to have visited SJ Henderson Fulfilment on behalf of Minister Muir. It is interesting to see how the Digital Transformation Flexible Fund investment has helped SJ Henderson Fulfilment Ltd transform its business in terms of providing a new digital storage and retrieval system for all its customers. The company has ambitious plans for growing its business over the next five years in terms of improving productivity, increasing revenue and providing additional employment and this investment has certainly helped it to start its growth journey.

“DAERA’s investment of £1.1m in the Digital Transformation Flexible Fund ensures that rural businesses such as SJ Henderson Fulfilment Ltd are given greater access opportunities for digital innovation support. I wish SJ Henderson Fulfilment Ltd every success in the future.”

During the site visit Stephen was able to demonstrate how the DTFF funding enabled him to streamline operations in the warehouse and explained how he is supporting other local companies to take advantage of the unique position Northern Ireland holds in the fulfilment landscape.

He said: “Without the support of DTFF we would not have been in the position to implement this technology into our operations. Having now completed the project it has allowed us to run shoulder to shoulder with companies that are three, four, five times the size of ourselves in the mainland or overseas.

“Quite often it's the case that these clients don't have product dimensions or weights or they're not accurate, and so whenever the stock lands here, we have to get measuring tapes out and scales out and measure these units individually. And it's quite tedious. It's not 100% accurate, because using measuring tapes, and with this, this technology ensures accuracy to a 100th of a millimetre and the right down to the last gram as well, in an instant. So as soon as you scan the item you get the three dimensions and your weight in real time, and that also then translates it into a spreadsheet which we can upload to our system. Within minutes, it's already live on our system, ready for shipping.

“The DTFF funding has opened my eyes to the automation solutions that are out there, which I believe are required for businesses like ourselves to take out the mundane tasks and enable us to offer higher paid, higher skilled jobs.”

For more information on the Digital Transformation Flexible Fund or to register your expression of interest for call five opening in July go to dtff.co.uk